Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,950 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,458,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $109.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $93.04.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

