Keybank National Association OH Purchases 98 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $273.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.77. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $435.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

