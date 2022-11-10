Keybank National Association OH Reduces Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Teradata were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Teradata by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,034,000 after buying an additional 201,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,649,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Teradata by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,482,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 3.6 %

TDC stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.