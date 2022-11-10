Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,094 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.63.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

