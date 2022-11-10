Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,786 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Diodes were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,459.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

