Keybank National Association OH Sells 56 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waters were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 76,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 55,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock opened at $309.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.28. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waters Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

