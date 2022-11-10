Keybank National Association OH Takes $648,000 Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91.

