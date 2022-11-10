KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

