Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $346,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 33.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 96,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Kimco Realty by 59.8% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 380,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

