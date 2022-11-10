Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 53.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 555,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 192,637 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,319.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 143,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $230.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.21 and its 200-day moving average is $235.13. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

