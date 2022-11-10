Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.44% of Lands’ End worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lands’ End Stock Down 9.8 %
Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $329.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 2.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Lands’ End Company Profile
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
