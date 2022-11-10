Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,932,000 after acquiring an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

