Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $360,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

