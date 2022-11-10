Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,251 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Crocs by 60.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Crocs by 100.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 8.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Crocs by 95.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

