Level Four Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $1,378,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 213.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 276.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.