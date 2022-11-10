Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 170 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $75.52.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at MetLife

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

