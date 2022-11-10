Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 203 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 129,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 22,056.7% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $236.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

