LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 102,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LPL opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). LG Display had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

