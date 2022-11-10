LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter worth $202,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in LHC Group in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $167.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.33. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.70, a P/E/G ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About LHC Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.43.

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.