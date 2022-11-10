Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,428,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

CNX Resources stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

