Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 922.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,406 shares of company stock worth $11,422,636 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Stock Down 6.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

