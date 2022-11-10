Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $560,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ MAR opened at $149.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

