Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Masco

Masco Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $45.05 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

