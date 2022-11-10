McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 745,042 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $54,314,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 263.8% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 642,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,086,000 after acquiring an additional 465,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

