McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 27.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Announces Dividend

NYSE:MCK opened at $386.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.31. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $215.27 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.