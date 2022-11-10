Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,460 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 102.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 49.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Down 1.0 %

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

NEM stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

