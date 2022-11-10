Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,769 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

