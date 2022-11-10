Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $125.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.09.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

