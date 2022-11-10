Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,542 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Melius began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

