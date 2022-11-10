Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.58. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Further Reading

