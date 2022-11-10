Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 837.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 371.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of SCCO opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

