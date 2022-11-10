Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $417,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 68,933.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Euronet Worldwide Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

