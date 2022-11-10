Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3,813.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $70.94 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.