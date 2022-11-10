Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,373 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 50,177 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $335.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

