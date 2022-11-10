Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Equifax Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $165.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.