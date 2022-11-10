Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HSY opened at $230.72 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $241.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

