Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 115 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $113.36 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.72.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

