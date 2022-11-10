Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,750 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,268,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,726,000 after buying an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Corning by 71.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.06 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

