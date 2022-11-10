Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 18.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,740,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,037,000 after buying an additional 98,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.42%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

