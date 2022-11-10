Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,457 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO opened at $58.35 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($68.97) to GBX 5,900 ($67.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($64.25) to GBX 5,450 ($62.75) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($51.81) to GBX 4,300 ($49.51) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

