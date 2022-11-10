Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,039 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 218,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.01 on Thursday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.89%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

