Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,300 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

