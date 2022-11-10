Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CII. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,017,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after buying an additional 1,020,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CII opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.