Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 18,000 MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFM. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 361,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 215,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFM stock opened at $4.77 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0185 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

