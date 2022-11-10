Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 125,094 shares of company stock worth $21,662,776. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.53. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

