Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 965,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 198,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 101,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,738 shares in the company, valued at $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at $845,263.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.