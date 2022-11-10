Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 43.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 505,938 shares during the period. Finally, 325 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth $8,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Hudson Technologies Profile

Shares of HDSN opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $454.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.