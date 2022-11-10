Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after buying an additional 250,592 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $122.36 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.18.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

