Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

