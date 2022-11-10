Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,127 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $102.42 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.